Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unc Hospitals Rehab Unit101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-3814
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
About Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1043621972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.