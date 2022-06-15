Dr. Kimberly Parks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Parks, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Parks, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hosp55 Fruit St Ste 109, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000
Synergy Private Health300 Boylston St Ste 201, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 916-9433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor, always supportive, patient, with a wealth of information, and we feel the care is superb.
About Dr. Kimberly Parks, DO
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861686230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
