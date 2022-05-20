Overview

Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Pulmonary Clinics of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.