Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
1
Pulmonary Clinics of Scottsdale10250 N 92nd St Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 970-9649
2
Arizona Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists Ltd.7301 E 2nd St Ste 315, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-9838
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parker is an Unbelievably OUTSTANDING, compassionate, encouraging physician! She treated my partner in the Hospital and was a Lifesaver. In addition to her care, Dr. Parker arranged for us to have home medical equipment in NO time. and had such a cheerful, positive “bedside manner” that you immediately felt Better and reassured. Can’t say enough positive things about her and we are SO grateful for her exemplary care!
About Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659584720
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Pulmonology
