Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Parker works at Pulmonary Clinics of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Clinics of Scottsdale
    10250 N 92nd St Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 970-9649
    Arizona Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists Ltd.
    7301 E 2nd St Ste 315, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-9838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 20, 2022
    Dr. Parker is an Unbelievably OUTSTANDING, compassionate, encouraging physician! She treated my partner in the Hospital and was a Lifesaver. In addition to her care, Dr. Parker arranged for us to have home medical equipment in NO time. and had such a cheerful, positive “bedside manner” that you immediately felt Better and reassured. Can’t say enough positive things about her and we are SO grateful for her exemplary care!
    Linda M Hoffman — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659584720
    Education & Certifications

    • MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Pulmonary Clinics of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

