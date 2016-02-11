Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pargeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Pargeon works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-5519
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pargeon?
Dr. Pargeon spent a lot of time with me,suggesting mild changes to my medication regimen and answering all my questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Kimberly Pargeon, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1588791933
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pargeon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pargeon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pargeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pargeon works at
Dr. Pargeon has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pargeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pargeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pargeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pargeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pargeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.