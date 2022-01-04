Dr. Kimberly Palangio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palangio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Palangio, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Palangio, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Lawrenceville Neurology Center3120 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palangio is a beautiful kind person and doctor. I have something that has not gone away and big time flare ups. She has tried to figure out what going on with me. Ordered alot of test and will try. She does not rush her patients at all. I am having another flare up and I know she will do the best she can. One of the sweetest people I know.
About Dr. Kimberly Palangio, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427218429
Education & Certifications
- UPMC
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- M'aimonides Med Ctr
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- University of Pittsburgh
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
