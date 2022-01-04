Overview

Dr. Kimberly Palangio, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Palangio works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.