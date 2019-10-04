Dr. Kimberly Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Page, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Page, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Locations
Kimberly A. Page, M.D., F.A.A.N.S.1255 Liberty St Fl 2, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
She replaced my spinal cord stimulator (SCS) and did a great job! It was a new procedure that had to get approved. Thank You!
About Dr. Kimberly Page, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Reno
