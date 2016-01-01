Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Nowak, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Nowak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nowak works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown Mental Health529 Maple Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (714) 318-3017
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowak?
About Dr. Kimberly Nowak, DO
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740423524
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.