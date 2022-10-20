See All Dermatologists in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Kimberly Nicholson, MD

Dermatology
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Nicholson, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nicholson works at ATLANTA NORTH DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CARE in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Folliculitis and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta North Dermatology & Skin Care
    100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 320, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 516-5199
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Folliculitis
Cold Sore
Rosacea
Folliculitis
Cold Sore

Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Thorough, kind, willing to explain things and answer questions.
    Sue U — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Nicholson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427210475
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatopathology
