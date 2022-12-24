Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Ng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street232 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ng?
She listens well, is empathetic and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kimberly Ng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407397631
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.