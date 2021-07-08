See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Concord, NC
Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Atrium Health in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Bland, MD
Dr. Mark Bland, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Persavich, MD
Dr. Kathleen Persavich, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cheryl Onwuchuruba, MD
Dr. Cheryl Onwuchuruba, MD
6 (14)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gyn. Care of the Carolinas
    10030 Edison Square Dr NW Ste 100A, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-7670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?

    Jul 08, 2021
    Outstanding job on my daughter's first gynecological exam. The doctor's warm demeanor and patience assisted in making my daughter comfortable and opened the lines of communication if she has any questions or concerns in the future.
    — Jul 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Newman to family and friends

    Dr. Newman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Newman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477574721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.