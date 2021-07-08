Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Gyn. Care of the Carolinas10030 Edison Square Dr NW Ste 100A, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 403-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding job on my daughter's first gynecological exam. The doctor's warm demeanor and patience assisted in making my daughter comfortable and opened the lines of communication if she has any questions or concerns in the future.
About Dr. Kimberly Newman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477574721
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.