Dr. Kimberly Napolitano, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Napolitano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 S Clay St Ste 100, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 920-2229
-
2
Adventhealth La Grange5101 Willow Springs Rd, La Grange, IL 60525 Directions (630) 920-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Napolitano since she came out of her fellowship. She delivered my daughter, who by the way will be seeing her this year as a new patient! She is very grounded, compassionate and understanding to women. I recommend her to anyone whether your just becoming a woman, having your first child or going through menopause she is the best!
About Dr. Kimberly Napolitano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699889386
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napolitano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napolitano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napolitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Napolitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napolitano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napolitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napolitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.