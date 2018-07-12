See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Honolulu, HI
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.

Dr. Nagamine works at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
    1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 983-6000
  2. 2
    Pali Momi Medical Center
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 486-6000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
Preeclampsia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871936195
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

