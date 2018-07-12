Overview

Dr. Kimberly Nagamine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.



Dr. Nagamine works at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.