Dr. Kimberly Mukerjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Mukerjee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Children's Hospital Pediatrics-i-10 Service Road4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Mukerjee, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1609219765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
