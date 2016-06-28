Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Mourani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics15101 E Iliff Ave Ste 140, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 963-0558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to that office for almost 8 years now. They are very courteous, professional. I was able to get a same day appointment today for my daughter that was running a fever. I have never had any problems getting them to refill my kids medications or having them fax an immunization form to the daycare.
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1013978873
- Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
Dr. Mourani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mourani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mourani speaks Russian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mourani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mourani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.