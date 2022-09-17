See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Morel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Epidermolysis Bullosa Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morel?

    Sep 17, 2022
    Extremely nice and welcoming, and will cater treatment to patient's exact needs
    — Sep 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morel to family and friends

    Dr. Morel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184724437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Morel’s profile.

    Dr. Morel has seen patients for Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.