Dr. Kimberly Morel, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Morel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.