Dr. Kimberly Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Moore works at Ascension Medical Group Women's Health in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.