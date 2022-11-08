Dr. Kimberly Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Moore, MD
Dr. Kimberly Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dedicated Doctors30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 270, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-4220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Moore delivered my first child in September and she is still my gynecologist always a great experience at every appt. She is down to earth and explains everything and answers all questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295957926
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.