Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine - Chicago, Illinois|Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Molik works at
Locations
Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic3243 E Murdock St Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 745-3049Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Mr. Molik for a consult, my 3 year old needs surgery for a hernia. She was very professional and nice, explaining the options to me and made me feel reassured about the whole procedure. Also, the other doctor and both nurses we dealt with were amazing. I would definitely recommend both Dr. Molik and the Wesley Pediatric Specialists location to anyone.
About Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1164422622
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center - Indianapolis, Indiana|Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University Medical Center - Indianapolis, Indiana
- Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine - Chicago, Illinois|Northwestern University Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molik works at
Dr. Molik has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Molik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molik, there are benefits to both methods.