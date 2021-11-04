See All Pediatric Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine - Chicago, Illinois|Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Molik works at Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic
    3243 E Murdock St Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3049
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Wesley Medical Center

Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Met with Mr. Molik for a consult, my 3 year old needs surgery for a hernia. She was very professional and nice, explaining the options to me and made me feel reassured about the whole procedure. Also, the other doctor and both nurses we dealt with were amazing. I would definitely recommend both Dr. Molik and the Wesley Pediatric Specialists location to anyone.
    Megan — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1164422622
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Medical Center - Indianapolis, Indiana|Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Indiana University Medical Center - Indianapolis, Indiana
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine - Chicago, Illinois|Northwestern University Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Molik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molik works at Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Molik’s profile.

    Dr. Molik has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Molik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

