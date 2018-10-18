See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.

Dr. Mims works at CHARLOTTE MEDICAL CLINIC in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Medical Clinic
    10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8555
  2. 2
    CMC University Hospital
    8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-6000
  3. 3
    1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 403, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-5375
  4. 4
    Randolph Internal Medicine Associates
    3030 Randolph Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639359276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mims works at CHARLOTTE MEDICAL CLINIC in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mims’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

