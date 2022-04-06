See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Mezera works at Medical City Children's Orthopedics & Spine Specialists Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C135, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5051
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hand and Upper Extremity Center of Dallas
    2595 Dallas Pkwy # 401, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5051
  3. 3
    Texas Hand and Arm Center
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 347-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2022
    I wish Dr. Mezera was an internist so I could see her twice a year for regular exams. She is professional, bright, friendly and listens and understands your concerns. Her entire staff is friendly, helpful and outstanding. The best experience I have had in a doctor's office in a very long time. I rarely leave online reviews, but this was well deserved.
    — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Mezera, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689636748
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYP/Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern/Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
