Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD

Neurology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Mebust works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7277
    Rieder Building
    1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4747
    MultiCare Good Samaritan Medical Building
    1450 5th St SE Ste 1200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Study
Tremor
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Study
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2017
    Dr. Mebust and her Staff are very personable and compassionate. I went through a Sleep Study in 2010 and was happy to know that Dr. Mebust was still a choice for me to currently use in April 2017. I highly recommend her!
    Steven Rex in Puyallup, WA. — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447258496
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Conn Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mebust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mebust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mebust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mebust has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mebust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mebust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mebust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mebust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mebust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

