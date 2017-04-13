Overview

Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Mebust works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.