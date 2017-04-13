Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mebust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Mebust works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
-
2
Rieder Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
-
3
MultiCare Good Samaritan Medical Building1450 5th St SE Ste 1200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mebust?
Dr. Mebust and her Staff are very personable and compassionate. I went through a Sleep Study in 2010 and was happy to know that Dr. Mebust was still a choice for me to currently use in April 2017. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kimberly Mebust, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1447258496
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Medical Center
- U Conn Sch Med
- University of Connecticut
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mebust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mebust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mebust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mebust works at
Dr. Mebust has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mebust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mebust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mebust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mebust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mebust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.