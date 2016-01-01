Dr. Kimberly McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly McHugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly McHugh, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. McHugh works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
-
2
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly McHugh, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1841411980
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McHugh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McHugh has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McHugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.
