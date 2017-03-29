Overview

Dr. Kimberly McCrea, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. McCrea works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.