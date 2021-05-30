Overview

Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Matzie works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA, Alexandria, VA and Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.