Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Matzie works at
Locations
1
Fairfax Colorectal Surgery2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841
2
Reston Office1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 280-2841
3
Fair Oaks Office3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-2841
4
Alexandria Office4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 280-2841
5
Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery PC7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 135, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 280-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy and satisfied about my visit. She is very knowledgeable and explains everything well.
About Dr. Kimberly Matzie, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
