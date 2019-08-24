See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Kimberly Matthews, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Matthews, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Med

Dr. Matthews works at Mid America Physician Services LLC in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid America Physician Services LLC
    9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-3113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postpartum Depression
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 24, 2019
    Dr. Matthews is a phenomenal physician. She is kind, compassionate, and diligent. I am a higher anxiety patient and she always puts my fears at ease and never makes me feel like I am wasting her time. I would recommend her to anyone!
    About Dr. Kimberly Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003843327
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthews works at Mid America Physician Services LLC in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Matthews’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

