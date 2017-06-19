Overview

Dr. Kimberly Maroney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fruita, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Falls Community Hospital And Clinic and Pioneers Medical Center.



Dr. Maroney works at Primary Care Partners Inc. in Fruita, CO with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX, Meeker, CO and Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.