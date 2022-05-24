See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Loar works at Texas Oncology, P. A. in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology- North Austin
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5211
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Breast Specialists
    4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5212
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528002847
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University Of Texas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Loar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Loar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

