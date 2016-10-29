Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Lloyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Lloyd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Locations
Innovative Medical Practice of New York PC275 Battery St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 429-6977Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent practitioner and professional. I highly recommend
About Dr. Kimberly Lloyd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154529030
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.