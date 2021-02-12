Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Limbo works at
Locations
Huntsville Hospital Ped NEU401 Lowell Dr SE Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1775
Huntsville Hospital Ped NEU420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 404, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1775
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr.Limbo for a few years now and she been nothing short of amazing! She makes sure everything is taking care such as school notes, parking stickers, and anything else we need.
About Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548479959
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limbo works at
Dr. Limbo has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Limbo speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Limbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.