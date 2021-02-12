See All Pediatric Neurologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Limbo works at Huntsville Hospital Ped NEU in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntsville Hospital Ped NEU
    401 Lowell Dr SE Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-1775
  2. 2
    Huntsville Hospital Ped NEU
    420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 404, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-1775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dystonia
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Wada Test
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Botox® Injection
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Developmental Delay
Difficulty With Walking
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Meningitis
Myoclonus
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 12, 2021
    My daughter has been seeing Dr.Limbo for a few years now and she been nothing short of amazing! She makes sure everything is taking care such as school notes, parking stickers, and anything else we need.
    Whitney — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Kimberly Limbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548479959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
    Board Certifications
