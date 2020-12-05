Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD
Dr. Kimberly Liang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
UPMC Lupus Center of Excellence3708 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 586-3550
UPMC Lupus Center of Excellence5889 Forbes Ave Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 586-3550
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Liang is very thorough, caring, and intelligent. She took my concerns seriously. She followed up on all of the labs she ordered, including normal results. I felt I could trust her completely to take care of me.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871566505
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang has seen patients for Lupus and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.