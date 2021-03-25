Dr. Kimberly Lessard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Lessard, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Lessard, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Horsham, PA.
Dr. Lessard works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit A, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (215) 657-5200
-
2
Thomas Jefferson-dept of Medicine211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-1925
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lessard?
Dr. Lessard was above and beyond our expectations as a doctor. She not only was personable, jovial and made my husband and I feel heard, but she also was knowledgeable about my husband's health condition. She took the time to explain to us the medical side of things so that we understood what the condition was. She also helped us understand our options and our next steps. I would more than highly recommend Dr. Lessard as an endocrinologist!
About Dr. Kimberly Lessard, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073920930
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lessard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lessard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lessard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lessard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.