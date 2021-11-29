Dr. Kimberly Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Lerner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Lerner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner?
Dr Lerner and her staff are very attentive, personable and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kimberly Lerner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225254782
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner works at
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.