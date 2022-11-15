See All Family Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Kimberly Lenkeit, DO

Family Medicine
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Lenkeit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Lenkeit works at Champaign Dental Group in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Briarcliff
    5400 N Oak Trfy Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kimberly Lenkeit, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1306337159
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • West Suburban Hospital Medical Ctr. West Suburban Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lenkeit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lenkeit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lenkeit works at Champaign Dental Group in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lenkeit’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenkeit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenkeit.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenkeit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenkeit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

