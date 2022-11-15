Dr. Lenkeit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Lenkeit, DO
Dr. Kimberly Lenkeit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Briarcliff5400 N Oak Trfy Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Dr. Lenkeit takes the time to know your medical history prior to seeing you. She’s a good listener, knowledgeable, and willing to try different treatments. My daughter and I both see her and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kimberly Lenkeit, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306337159
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Ctr. West Suburban Medical Center
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
