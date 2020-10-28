Dr. Kimberly Lehman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Lehman, DO
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Lehman, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Lehman works at
Locations
-
1
Lehman Advanced Dermatology781 Weatherly Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 444-5040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehman?
Dr. Lehman is a wonderful dermatologist. Years ago, she caught a precancerous place on my husband quickly and has continued to do a wonderful job of keeping an eye on our skin areas. She is easy to talk to and takes time to answer any questions we may have. Her staff is also very professional and kind. We would recommend Dr. Lehman to anyone needing a good dermatologist in the Clarksville area.
About Dr. Kimberly Lehman, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932320397
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Military Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- United States Military Academy At West Point
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman works at
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.