Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Legg-Corba works at Green Hills Direct Family Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.