Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D..
Kimberly J Lee MD416 N Bedford Dr Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 882-5656
What do you say about someone who has given you back part of your body that has been broken for as long as you can remember? My nose has been broken since elementary school (I am 31 years of age now), and I truly don't remember what it is like to breathe out of my nose. I came to Dr. Lee with a challenge - a nose that had been broken 3+ times and a history of medical trauma. Dr. Lee and her staff made me feel like they held my health and my heart close to theirs, and guided me with unending support and compassion throughout my surgery journey. I was the center of my surgery journey, and from sharing pictures of our pets, to several laughs, to them literally holding my hand before surgery, I can firmly say that Dr. Lee and her incredible staff are the best of the best. Oh, and just as important, I can now breathe out of my nose without having insane bruising or pain. The process of working with Dr. Lee is flawless, seamless, and I would trust her with any surgery. Thank you Dr. Lee
About Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Head and Neck Surgery / Facial Plastic Surgery - Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D.
- Stanford University - B.S. Biological Science
- Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
