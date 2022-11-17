See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Lee works at Dr. Kimberly Lee MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kimberly J Lee MD
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 882-5656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tinnitus

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 17, 2022
What do you say about someone who has given you back part of your body that has been broken for as long as you can remember? My nose has been broken since elementary school (I am 31 years of age now), and I truly don't remember what it is like to breathe out of my nose. I came to Dr. Lee with a challenge - a nose that had been broken 3+ times and a history of medical trauma. Dr. Lee and her staff made me feel like they held my health and my heart close to theirs, and guided me with unending support and compassion throughout my surgery journey. I was the center of my surgery journey, and from sharing pictures of our pets, to several laughs, to them literally holding my hand before surgery, I can firmly say that Dr. Lee and her incredible staff are the best of the best. Oh, and just as important, I can now breathe out of my nose without having insane bruising or pain. The process of working with Dr. Lee is flawless, seamless, and I would trust her with any surgery. Thank you Dr. Lee
Sarah B — Nov 17, 2022
About Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Korean and Spanish
NPI Number
  1669622122
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Head and Neck Surgery / Facial Plastic Surgery - Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Medical Education
  Stanford University School of Medicine - M.D.
Undergraduate School
  Stanford University - B.S. Biological Science
Board Certifications
  Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kimberly Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Dr. Kimberly Lee MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

