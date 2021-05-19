See All Podiatrists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Leach works at Cmg Gilbert Health Care Center Gilbert Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
10 (148)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cmg Gilbert Health Care Center Gilbert Center
    4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 926-6502
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Integradted Care Mesa
    4566 E Inverness Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-6000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste B300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-6000
  4. 4
    Platinum Internal Medicine
    130 S 63rd St Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-6000
  5. 5
    Comprehensive Integradted Care Tempe
    6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 115, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 775-8460
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leach?

    May 19, 2021
    A tendon injury and recommendation led me to Dr Leach for treatment. Dr Leach and her staff were overwhelmingly helpful and addressed my concerns over the 10 weeks of treatment. They were the best team ever!~ Dr Leach, awesome lady! She is knowledgeable; practical and no nonsense; gets right to the treatment and answered all my questions. Great service.
    — May 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leach to family and friends

    Dr. Leach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM.

    About Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538139449
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.