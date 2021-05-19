Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Leach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Cmg Gilbert Health Care Center Gilbert Center4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 926-6502
Comprehensive Integradted Care Mesa4566 E Inverness Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-6000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste B300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 985-6000
Platinum Internal Medicine130 S 63rd St Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-6000
Comprehensive Integradted Care Tempe6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 115, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 775-8460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
A tendon injury and recommendation led me to Dr Leach for treatment. Dr Leach and her staff were overwhelmingly helpful and addressed my concerns over the 10 weeks of treatment. They were the best team ever!~ Dr Leach, awesome lady! She is knowledgeable; practical and no nonsense; gets right to the treatment and answered all my questions. Great service.
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Leach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
