Dr. Kimberly Lavigne, MD
Dr. Kimberly Lavigne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Kimberly M. Lavigne M.d. LLC3439 MAGAZINE ST, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8808
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lavigne is a very kind person with a very calming presence. She is intelligent ,and is always willing to listen & consider my input. She explains medications & goes over any side effects I might encounter. Dr. Lavigne can be reached after hours with no sign of annoyance. I would highly recommend Dr. Lavigne.
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902067168
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Lavigne accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavigne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavigne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavigne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavigne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavigne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.