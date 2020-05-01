Overview

Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Larson-Ohlsen works at UCHealth Gastroenterology Clinic- Cherry Creek in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.