Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Larson-Ohlsen works at UCHealth Gastroenterology Clinic- Cherry Creek in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CU OB-GYN Cherry Creek Clinic
    100 Cook St Ste 312, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-9410
  2. 2
    Hampden
    14991 E Hampden Ave Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 690-2198

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Connecticare
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthPlus
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Independent Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kimberly Larson-Ohlsen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750335964
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • U of CO Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
