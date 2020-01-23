Overview

Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Klippenstein works at Tennessee Oculoplastics in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN, Franklin, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.