See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Klippenstein works at Tennessee Oculoplastics in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN, Franklin, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oculoplastics
    1800 Church St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-3624
  2. 2
    Clarksville Ophthalmology PC
    141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 300, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-3624
  3. 3
    Kca Pllc
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 609, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-3624
  4. 4
    Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.
    1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-3624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klippenstein?

    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Klippenstein is the best ocular surgeon anyone could hope to have as their doctor. I had problems from another surgeon and Dr. Klippenstein fixed the problem with amazing results. I drive five hours just to have her as my surgeon. The aftercare is amazing and I virtually had no side effects. I highly recommend Dr. Klippenstein for any surgery involving the eye. Her staff is amazing and made me so comfortable. Not enough stars in the universe for Dr. Klippenstein and her staff...
    Nancy Buchanan — Jan 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klippenstein to family and friends

    Dr. Klippenstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klippenstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD.

    About Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720036106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klippenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klippenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klippenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klippenstein has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klippenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Klippenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klippenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klippenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klippenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.