Dr. Kimberly Kicielinski, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Kimberly Kicielinski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kicielinski works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 20, 2022
    She made me feel so secure and after seeing her fir my brain surgery I was so relieved
    Tenesha Smith — Oct 20, 2022
    General Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1952622565
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Kimberly Kicielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kicielinski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kicielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kicielinski works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kicielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kicielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kicielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

