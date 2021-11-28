Overview

Dr. Kimberly Kersten, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Kersten works at North Shore Internal Medicine in Newburyport, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.