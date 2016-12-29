Dr. Kimberly Kemper, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Kemper, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Kemper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norton, OH.
Dr. Kemper works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Foot &Ankle Care LLC3300 Greenwich Rd Unit 8, Norton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 899-1051Wednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Premier Foot &Ankle Care LLC3593 S Arlington Rd Ste C, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 899-1051Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Premier Foot & Ankle Care LLC5454 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 899-1051Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kemper?
Dr. Kemper was very easy to talk to. As a nurse working 12 hour shifts for years Dr. Kemper gave me valuable information on ways to lessen my pain and a very effective treatment plan. The difference in pain I experienced with plantar fascitais has been remarkable. I wish i hadn't waited so long to schedule my appointment.
About Dr. Kimberly Kemper, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427126234
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemper works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.