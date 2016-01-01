See All Dermatologists in Fargo, ND
Dermatology
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Kelly works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Dermatology
    38 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1245223023
    University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
    Dermatology
    Essentia Health-Fargo

    Dr. Kimberly Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

