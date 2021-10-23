Overview

Dr. Kimberly Kauffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs



Dr. Kauffman works at Downeast OB/GYN in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.