Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 114, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- La St University Med Center|Tulane University of Louisiana
- University Tenn Memphis
- University Tenn Memphis
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.