Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Jones works at WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care Center - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pediatric Pulmonary Specialists
    2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 114, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD

  • Pediatric Pulmonology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235159112
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • La St University Med Center|Tulane University of Louisiana
Residency
  • University Tenn Memphis
Internship
  • University Tenn Memphis
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
