Overview

Dr. Kimberly Jones, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Jones works at WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care Center - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

