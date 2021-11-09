Overview

Dr. Kimberly Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Johnson works at Crossville Womens Center Plc. in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.