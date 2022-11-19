Overview

Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Ireland works at St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.