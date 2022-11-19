See All Ophthalmologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Ireland works at St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing
    1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-7376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366435851
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Storm Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ireland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ireland works at St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ireland’s profile.

    Dr. Ireland has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ireland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Ireland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ireland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ireland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ireland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

