Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Ireland works at
Locations
-
1
St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 607-7376
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ireland?
From entering the building to leaving, the entire team works as one highly skilled and caring unit. Grateful thanks to Dr. Ireland and everyone I met. Not sure you have room to improve. Thank you, the results have been amazing and driving at night has improved so much. From the bottom of my heart, THANKYOU!
About Dr. Kimberly Ireland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366435851
Education & Certifications
- Storm Eye Institute
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ireland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ireland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ireland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ireland works at
Dr. Ireland has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ireland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Ireland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ireland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ireland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ireland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.