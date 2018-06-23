Dr. Kimberly Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Huynh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Huynh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
The Women's Group of Gwinnett PC500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 250, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 979-4700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Huynh is an amazing human ! her ability to make you feel at ease at such nerve wrecking time is a gift you don't see that often , she goes above and beyond . answers every question no matter how silly or how many times you ask . I had a hysterectomy and she did an amazing job, very clean no issues made sure the hosp staff took great care of me, I trusted her to do what she needed to do and she did not disappoint . She's the kind of Doctor i would trust for a lifetime . I recomend her to all!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255517595
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.