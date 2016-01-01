Overview

Dr. Kimberly Hurvitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Hurvitz works at Advanced Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.