Dr. Kimberly Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Hunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 500, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7236
Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN at Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 475-5141
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Annual exam. She and her staff were friendly, professional, and very informative. She makes you comfortable and listens attentively with any and all concerns! She is awesome and I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kimberly Hunt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144582081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.